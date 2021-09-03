In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 2nd:
Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73.5% over the last 60 days.
Macy's shares gained 30.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sonos, Inc. (SONO - Free Report) : This designer, developer, manufacturer, and seller of multi-room audio products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 60 days.
Sonos’ shares gained 21% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Dillard's, Inc. (DDS - Free Report) : This operator of retail department stores has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.2% over the last 60 days.
Dillard's shares gained 10.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kohl's Corporation (KSS - Free Report) : This retail company that offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.7% over the last 60 days.
Kohl's shares gained 11.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
