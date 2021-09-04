In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd:
Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.
Gildan Activewear, Inc. Price and Consensus
Gildan Activewear, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote
Gildan Activewear has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Gildan Activewear, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Gildan Activewear, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This vertically integrated international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus
Westlake Chemical Corporation price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote
Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.14, compared with 0.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Westlake Chemical Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Westlake Chemical Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote
AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus
AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.36, compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
AutoNation, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL - Free Report) : This company that provides radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
MaxLinear, Inc Price and Consensus
MaxLinear, Inc price-consensus-chart | MaxLinear, Inc Quote
MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 1.14, compared with 3.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
MaxLinear, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)
MaxLinear, Inc peg-ratio-ttm | MaxLinear, Inc Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.