Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Gildan Activewear has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This vertically integrated international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.14, compared with 0.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.

 

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.36, compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL - Free Report) : This company that provides radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

 

MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 1.14, compared with 3.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


