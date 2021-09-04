In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd:
PVH Corp. (PVH - Free Report) : This apparel company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.
PVH Corp. Price and Consensus
PVH Corp. price-consensus-chart | PVH Corp. Quote
PVH Corp’s shares gained 13.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PVH Corp. Price
PVH Corp. price | PVH Corp. Quote
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and seller of products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Quote
Watts Water Tech’s shares gained 8.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Price
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. price | Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Quote
ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC - Free Report) : This distributor of technology products and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
ScanSource, Inc. Price and Consensus
ScanSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ScanSource, Inc. Quote
ScanSource’s shares gained 37.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ScanSource, Inc. Price
ScanSource, Inc. price | ScanSource, Inc. Quote
Novanta Inc. (NOVT - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, marketer, and seller of photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
Novanta Inc. Price and Consensus
Novanta Inc. price-consensus-chart | Novanta Inc. Quote
Novanta’s shares gained 14.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Novanta Inc. Price
Novanta Inc. price | Novanta Inc. Quote
