Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 3rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd:

PVH Corp. (PVH - Free Report) : This apparel company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

 

PVH Corp. Price and Consensus

PVH Corp. Price and Consensus

PVH Corp. price-consensus-chart | PVH Corp. Quote

 

PVH Corp’s shares gained 13.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

PVH Corp. Price

PVH Corp. Price

PVH Corp. price | PVH Corp. Quote

 

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and seller of products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Quote

 

Watts Water Tech’s shares gained 8.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Price

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Price

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. price | Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Quote

 

ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC - Free Report) : This distributor of technology products and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

 

ScanSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

ScanSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

ScanSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ScanSource, Inc. Quote

 

ScanSource’s shares gained 37.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

ScanSource, Inc. Price

ScanSource, Inc. Price

ScanSource, Inc. price | ScanSource, Inc. Quote

 

Novanta Inc. (NOVT - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, marketer, and seller of photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Novanta Inc. Price and Consensus

Novanta Inc. Price and Consensus

Novanta Inc. price-consensus-chart | Novanta Inc. Quote

 

Novanta’s shares gained 14.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Novanta Inc. Price

Novanta Inc. Price

Novanta Inc. price | Novanta Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PVH Corp. (PVH) - free report >>

ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) - free report >>

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) - free report >>

Novanta Inc. (NOVT) - free report >>

Published in

retail