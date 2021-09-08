We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 7th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This materials science company that provides solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.
Dow Inc. Price and Consensus
Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote
RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT - Free Report) : This provider of business and technology solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.
RCM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
RCM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | RCM Technologies, Inc. Quote
Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG - Free Report) : This retailer of jewelry, watches and related accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus
Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF - Free Report) : This designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of golf products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.
Acushnet Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus
Acushnet Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | Acushnet Holdings Corp. Quote
Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT - Free Report) : This developer and supplier of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
Elbit Systems Ltd. Price and Consensus
Elbit Systems Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Elbit Systems Ltd. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.