New Strong Buy Stocks for September 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This materials science company that provides solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT - Free Report) : This provider of business and technology solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG - Free Report) : This retailer of jewelry, watches and related accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF - Free Report) : This designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of golf products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT - Free Report) : This developer and supplier of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


