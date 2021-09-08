In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 7th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 7th:
Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This company that operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.8% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.75, compared with 19.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This material science company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.9% over the last 60 days.
Dow has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.44, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
HP Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) : This company that provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.6% over the last 60 days.
HP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.00, compared with 50.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This company that designs and builds single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.73, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
