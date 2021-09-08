Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 7th:

Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This company that operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Boise Cascade Company Price and Consensus

Boise Cascade Company price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade Company Quote

 

Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.75, compared with 19.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Boise Cascade Company PE Ratio (TTM)

Boise Cascade Company pe-ratio-ttm | Boise Cascade Company Quote

 

Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This material science company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Dow Inc. Price and Consensus

Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote

 

Dow has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.44, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Dow Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dow Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Dow Inc. Quote

 

HP Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) : This company that provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.6% over the last 60 days.

 

HP Inc. Price and Consensus

HP Inc. price-consensus-chart | HP Inc. Quote

 

HP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.00, compared with 50.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

HP Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

HP Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | HP Inc. Quote

 

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This company that designs and builds single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28% over the last 60 days.

 

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

 

Meritage Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.73, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Meritage Homes Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Meritage Homes Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


Published in

computers construction home-builder