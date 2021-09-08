In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 7th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 7th:
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This provider of various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.
Dow has a PEG ratio of 0.27 compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This manufacturer of wood products and distributes building materials carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.37, compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) : This company that engages in the operation of food and drug stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
Albertsons Companies has a PEG ratio of 1.23, compared with 3.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG - Free Report) : This company that engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
Signet Jewelers has a PEG ratio of 1.38, compared with 2.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
