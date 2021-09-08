In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 7th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 7th:
Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG - Free Report) : This company that engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
Signet Jewelers’ shares gained 31.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX - Free Report) : This developer, marketer, and seller of document solutions software has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Intellinetics’ shares gained 20.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Whitestone REIT (WSR - Free Report) : This community-centered shopping center REIT has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Whitestone REIT’s shares gained 5.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Qualys, Inc. (QLYS - Free Report) : This company that provides cloud-based information technology, security, and compliance solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
Qualys’ shares gained 13.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
