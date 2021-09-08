Back to top

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 8th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON - Free Report) : This supplier of broadband and power management integrated circuits and standard semiconductors carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.

 

ON Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

ON Semiconductor has a PEG ratio of 0.34, compared with 3.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

ON Semiconductor Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.5% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.48, compared with 0.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

ArcBest Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Tecnoglass Inc. Price and Consensus

Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Tecnoglass Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.

 

Herc Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.39, compared with 0.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Herc Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

