Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:

Semtech Corporation (SMTC - Free Report) : This leading supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Semtech’s shares gained 21.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

SM Energy Company (SM - Free Report) : This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

SM Energy’s shares gained 10% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Greif, Inc. (GEF - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in providing industrial packaging products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Greif’s shares gained 7.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.5% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcBest’s shares gained 4.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

