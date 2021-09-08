In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:
Semtech Corporation (SMTC - Free Report) : This leading supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Semtech’s shares gained 21.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
SM Energy Company (SM - Free Report) : This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
SM Energy’s shares gained 10% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Greif, Inc. (GEF - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in providing industrial packaging products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
Greif’s shares gained 7.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.5% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest’s shares gained 4.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
