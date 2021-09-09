In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 9th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9th:
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD - Free Report) : This semiconductor company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price and Consensus
Advanced Micro Devices has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 1.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT - Free Report) : This strategic advisory and technology consulting firm carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
The Hackett Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hackett Group has a PEG ratio of 1.17, compared with 2.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
The Hackett Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) : This independent energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.
Devon Energy Corporation Price and Consensus
Devon Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.32, compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Devon Energy Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73.5% over the last 60 days.
Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.47, compared with 0.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Macy's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.