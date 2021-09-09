We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 9th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9th:
Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC - Free Report) : This producer and seller of metallurgical coal has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Ramaco Resources’ shares gained 25.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
American International Group, Inc. (AIG - Free Report) : This provider of insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
American International Group’s shares gained 3.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN - Free Report) : This international shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.3% over the last 60 days.
Grindrod Shipping’s shares gained 52.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Semtech Corporation (SMTC - Free Report) : This designer, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Semtech’s shares gained 17.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
