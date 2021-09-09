Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9th:

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC - Free Report) : This producer and seller of metallurgical coal has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Ramaco Resources’ shares gained 25.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

American International Group, Inc. (AIG - Free Report) : This provider of insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

 

American International Group’s shares gained 3.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN - Free Report) : This international shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Grindrod Shipping’s shares gained 52.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Semtech Corporation (SMTC - Free Report) : This designer, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Semtech’s shares gained 17.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

