Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 10th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 10th:
OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF - Free Report) : This financial service holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.94%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.82%.
Whitestone REIT (WSR - Free Report) : This community-centered shopping center REIT has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.39%, compared with the industry average of 2.90%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.11%.
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI - Free Report) : This provider of various banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.22%, compared with the industry average of 2.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.92%.
Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR - Free Report) : This designer, developer, and seller of network products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.84%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.59%.
