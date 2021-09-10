Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 10th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 10th:

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM - Free Report) : This global leader in design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of active outdoor apparel and footwear carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 1.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 1.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This company that operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.35, compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

The Mosaic Company (MOS - Free Report) : This leading crop nutrition company carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.1% over the last 60 days.

 

The Mosaic Co. has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

