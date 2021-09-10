In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 10th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 10th:
OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF - Free Report) : This financial service holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 13% over the last 60 days.
OneMain Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.30, compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK - Free Report) : This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 34.2% over the last 60 days.
Comstock Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.14, compared with 15.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.1% over the last 60 days.
Haverty Furniture has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.25, compared with 21.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) : This provider of hardware platform and supply chain solutions has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.7% over the last 60 days.
Celestica has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.60, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
