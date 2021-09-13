Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 13th:

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC - Free Report) : This specialized consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Santander Consumer has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.85, compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

The Chemours Company (CC - Free Report) : This company that is involved in the chemical business has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.2% over the last 60 days.

 

The Chemours Co. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.45, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 40.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.45, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This builder of single family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.5% over the last 60 days.

 

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.47, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

