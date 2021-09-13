In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 13th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 13th:
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC - Free Report) : This specialized consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.4% over the last 60 days.
Santander Consumer has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.85, compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The Chemours Company (CC - Free Report) : This company that is involved in the chemical business has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.2% over the last 60 days.
The Chemours Co. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.45, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 40.3% over the last 60 days.
Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.45, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This builder of single family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.5% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.47, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
