Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 13th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 13th:
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.95%, compared with the industry average of 2.82%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.50%.
Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.69%, compared with the industry average of 2.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.16%.
Regency Centers Corporation (REG - Free Report) : This preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.59%, compared with the industry average of 3.50%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.84%.
The Chemours Company (CC - Free Report) : This company that is involved in the chemical business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.21%, compared with the industry average of 1.50%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.09%.
