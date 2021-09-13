In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 13th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 13th:
Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of various apparel products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
Gildan Activewear, Inc. Price and Consensus
Gildan Activewear, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote
Gildan Activewear has a PEG ratio of 0.64 compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Gildan Activewear, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Gildan Activewear, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote
ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of semiconductor components for various electronic devices carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.
ON Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus
ON Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote
ON Semiconductor has a PEG ratio of 0.35, compared with 3.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
ON Semiconductor Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
ON Semiconductor Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote
CarMax, Inc. (KMX - Free Report) : This retailer of used vehicles carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
CarMax, Inc. Price and Consensus
CarMax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CarMax, Inc. Quote
CarMax has a PEG ratio of 1.04, compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
CarMax, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
CarMax, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | CarMax, Inc. Quote
AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus
AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.35, compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
AutoNation, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
