Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 13th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 13th:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of various apparel products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Gildan Activewear has a PEG ratio of 0.64 compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of semiconductor components for various electronic devices carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

 

ON Semiconductor has a PEG ratio of 0.35, compared with 3.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

CarMax, Inc. (KMX - Free Report) : This retailer of used vehicles carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

 

CarMax has a PEG ratio of 1.04, compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.

 

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.35, compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


