Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 13th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 13th:
Korn Ferry (KFY - Free Report) : This provider of organizational consulting services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.8% over the last 60 days.
Korn Ferry’s shares gained 7.3% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC - Free Report) : This distributor of technology products and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
ScanSource’s shares gained 22.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS - Free Report) : This operator of retail pawn stores has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.
FirstCash’s shares gained 4.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
CarMax, Inc. (KMX - Free Report) : This retailer of used vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
CarMax’s shares gained 4.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
