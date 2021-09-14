Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI - Free Report) : This provider of women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear watches, jewelry, eyewear and fragrance products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Capri Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Capri Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Capri Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Capri Holdings Limited Quote

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN - Free Report) : This provider of workforce solutions and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

ManpowerGroup Inc. Price and Consensus

ManpowerGroup Inc. Price and Consensus

ManpowerGroup Inc. price-consensus-chart | ManpowerGroup Inc. Quote

RadNet, Inc. (RDNT - Free Report) : This provider of outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

RadNet, Inc. Price and Consensus

RadNet, Inc. Price and Consensus

RadNet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | RadNet, Inc. Quote

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII - Free Report) : This provider of executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Quote

Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) - free report >>

RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) - free report >>

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) - free report >>

Olin Corporation (OLN) - free report >>

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) - free report >>

Published in

business-services industrial-products medical retail