New Strong Buy Stocks for September 14th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI - Free Report) : This provider of women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear watches, jewelry, eyewear and fragrance products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.
ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN - Free Report) : This provider of workforce solutions and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
RadNet, Inc. (RDNT - Free Report) : This provider of outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII - Free Report) : This provider of executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.