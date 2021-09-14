Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 14th:

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ - Free Report) : This company that acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.7% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.49%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.01%.

 

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This provider of commercial and retail banking services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.69%, compared with the industry average of 2.64%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.15%.

 

Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This investment banking advisory firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.86%, compared with the industry average of 0.24%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.28%.

 

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS - Free Report) : This provider of various specialty insurance and reinsurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.53%, compared with the industry average of 0.99%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.93%.

 

