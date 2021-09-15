In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 15th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 15th:
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This home building and construction company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 18% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.79, compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.6% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.00, compared with 21.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH - Free Report) : This company that is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.2% over the last 60 days.
Tri Pointe Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.06, compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Sunoco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.27, compared with 17.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
