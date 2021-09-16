In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 16th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 16th:
Methanex Corporation (MEOH - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the worldwide production and marketing of methanol has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.1% over the last 60 days.
Methanex has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.83, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Guess', Inc. (GES - Free Report) : This company that designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.7% over the last 60 days.
Guess' has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.08, compared with 19.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI - Free Report) : This holding company for the Five Star Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.6% over the last 60 days.
Financial Institutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.89, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.5% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.35, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.