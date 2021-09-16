Back to top

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 16th:

Methanex Corporation (MEOH - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the worldwide production and marketing of methanol has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Methanex has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.83, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Guess', Inc. (GES - Free Report) : This company that designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Guess' has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.08, compared with 19.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI - Free Report) : This holding company for the Five Star Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Financial Institutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.89, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.35, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

