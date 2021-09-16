In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 16th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 16th:
Gerdau S.A. (GGB - Free Report) : This company that provides steel products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.99%, compared with the industry average of 0.24%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.18%.
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW - Free Report) : This vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.06%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.12%.
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI - Free Report) : This holding company for First Guaranty Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 15% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.44%, compared with the industry average of 2.04%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.25%.
Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI - Free Report) : This leading marketer of innerwear, outerwear and hosiery apparel has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.13%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.42%.
