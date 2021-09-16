Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 16th:

Gerdau S.A. (GGB - Free Report) : This company that provides steel products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Gerdau S.A. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.99%, compared with the industry average of 0.24%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.18%.

 

Gerdau S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW - Free Report) : This vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.06%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.12%.

 

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI - Free Report) : This holding company for First Guaranty Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 15% over the last 60 days.

 

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.44%, compared with the industry average of 2.04%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.25%.

 

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI - Free Report) : This leading marketer of innerwear, outerwear and hosiery apparel has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Hanesbrands Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.13%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.42%.

 

Hanesbrands Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


