Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 16th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 16th:
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.
G-III Apparel has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 0.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This manufacturer of wood products and distributes building materials carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.34, compared with 1.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.2% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.37, compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD - Free Report) : This company that operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 37% over the last 60 days.
Lithia Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.47, compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
