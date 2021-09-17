We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 17th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This vertically integrated international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.14, compared with 0.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM - Free Report) : This global leader in design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of active outdoor apparel and footwear carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 0.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT - Free Report) : This company that operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
The Hackett Group has a PEG ratio of 1.05, compared with 2.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
CRA International, Inc. (CRAI - Free Report) : This consulting company that provides economic, financial and management consulting services carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.
CRA International has a PEG ratio of 1.19, compared with 2.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
