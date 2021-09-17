Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 17th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This vertically integrated international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus

Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.14, compared with 0.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM - Free Report) : This global leader in design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of active outdoor apparel and footwear carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Columbia Sportswear Company Price and Consensus

Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 0.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Columbia Sportswear Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT - Free Report) : This company that operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

 

The Hackett Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Hackett Group has a PEG ratio of 1.05, compared with 2.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

The Hackett Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CRA International, Inc. (CRAI - Free Report) : This consulting company that provides economic, financial and management consulting services carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

 

CRA International, Inc. Price and Consensus

CRA International has a PEG ratio of 1.19, compared with 2.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

CRA International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

