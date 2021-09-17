We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:
Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM - Free Report) : This multimedia company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Salem Media Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Salem Media Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Salem Media Group, Inc. Quote
Salem Media Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.50, compared with 23.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Salem Media Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Salem Media Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Salem Media Group, Inc. Quote
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This company that offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.9% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.53, compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This vertically integrated international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus
Westlake Chemical Corporation price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote
Westlake Chemical has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.94, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Westlake Chemical Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Westlake Chemical Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote
Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Textainer Group Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote
Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.67, compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)
Textainer Group Holdings Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.