Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:

Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This global independent investment bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.82%, compared with the industry average of 0.24%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.28%.

 

V.F. Corporation (VFC - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.83%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.55%.

 

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS - Free Report) : This global play and entertainment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.75%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.73%.

 

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.42%, compared with the industry average of 2.81%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.85%.

 

