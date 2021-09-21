Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 20th:

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Business Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.2% over the last 60 days.

 

First Business Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.93, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 34.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Asbury Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.39, compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Caleres, Inc. (CAL - Free Report) : This footwear retailer and wholesaler has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 61% over the last 60 days.

 

Caleres has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.74, compared with 20.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 40.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.19, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


