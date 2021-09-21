Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 20th:

Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM - Free Report) : This provider of mobile voice and data communications services and product has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Iridium Communications’ shares gained nearly 9% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of nearly 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (ACH - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Aluminum Corporation of China’s shares gained 42.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 30% over the last 60 days.

 

Goodrich Petroleum’s shares gained 37% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Extraction Oil & Gas’ shares gained 23.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

