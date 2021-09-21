In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 21st
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 21st:
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.
G-III Apparel has a PEG ratio of 0.77, compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Carter's, Inc. (CRI - Free Report) : This leading provider of apparel and related products exclusively for babies and young children carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.9% over the last 60 days.
Carter's has a PEG ratio of 0.62, compared with 0.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This company that is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.
Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.69, compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 0.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
