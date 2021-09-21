Back to top

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 21st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 21st:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.93, compared with 20.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP - Free Report) : This seller of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Tupperware has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.69, compared with 45.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC - Free Report) : This operator of multiple insurance and retirement businesses has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Lincoln National Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.25, compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 23% over the last 60 days.

 

Olin Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.25, compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


