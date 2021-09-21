We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 21st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 21st:
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.6% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.93, compared with 20.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP - Free Report) : This seller of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Tupperware has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.69, compared with 45.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Lincoln National Corporation (LNC - Free Report) : This operator of multiple insurance and retirement businesses has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Lincoln National Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.25, compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 23% over the last 60 days.
Olin Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.25, compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
