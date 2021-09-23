Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 22nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 22nd:

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This home building and construction company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Century Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus

Century Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus

Century Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Century Communities, Inc. Quote

 

Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.68, compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Century Communities, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Century Communities, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Century Communities, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Century Communities, Inc. Quote

 

PCB Bancorp (PCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Pacific City Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.2% over the last 60 days.

 

PCB Bancorp Price and Consensus

PCB Bancorp Price and Consensus

PCB Bancorp price-consensus-chart | PCB Bancorp Quote

 

PCB Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.95, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

PCB Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

PCB Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

PCB Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | PCB Bancorp Quote

 

The Chemours Company (CC - Free Report) : This company that is involved in chemical business has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.5% over the last 60 days.

 

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

The Chemours Company price-consensus-chart | The Chemours Company Quote

 

Chemours has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.33, compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

The Chemours Company PE Ratio (TTM)

The Chemours Company PE Ratio (TTM)

The Chemours Company pe-ratio-ttm | The Chemours Company Quote

 

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

 

Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.88, compared with 17.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) - free report >>

The Chemours Company (CC) - free report >>

PCB Bancorp (PCB) - free report >>

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) - free report >>

Published in

construction finance home-builder transportation