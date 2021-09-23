In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 22nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 22nd:
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This home building and construction company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.1% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.68, compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
PCB Bancorp (PCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Pacific City Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.2% over the last 60 days.
PCB Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.95, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
The Chemours Company (CC - Free Report) : This company that is involved in chemical business has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.5% over the last 60 days.
Chemours has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.33, compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.88, compared with 17.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
