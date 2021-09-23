In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 22nd
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 22nd:
Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of various apparel products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
Gildan Activewear has a PEG ratio of 0.60 compared with 0.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
CRA International, Inc. (CRAI - Free Report) : This consulting company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.
CRA International has a PEG ratio of 1.18, compared with 2.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK - Free Report) : This provider of commercial real estate services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
Cushman & Wakefield has a PEG ratio of 1.20, compared with 2.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL - Free Report) : This provider of radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 1.03, compared with 3.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
