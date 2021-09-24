We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote
Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and marketer of activewear and lifestyle apparel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
Delta Apparel, Inc. Price and Consensus
Delta Apparel, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Apparel, Inc. Quote
RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT - Free Report) : This provider of business and technology solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.
RCM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
RCM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | RCM Technologies, Inc. Quote
Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This equipment rental supplier has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Herc Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Herc Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote
LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
LGI Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus
LGI Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LGI Homes, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.