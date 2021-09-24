Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.

Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and marketer of activewear and lifestyle apparel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT - Free Report) : This provider of business and technology solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This equipment rental supplier has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


