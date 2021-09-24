In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 23rd:
ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of semiconductor components for various electronic devices carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.
ON Semiconductor has a PEG ratio of 0.36 compared with 3.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This equipment rental supplier carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.40, compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO - Free Report) : This developer and promoter of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Qorvo has a PEG ratio of 1.13, compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This developer, manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.
Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.71, compared with 0.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
