Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 23rd:
RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT - Free Report) : This provider of business and technology solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.
RCM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
RCM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | RCM Technologies, Inc. Quote
RCM Tech’s shares gained 34.9% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
RCM Technologies, Inc. Price
RCM Technologies, Inc. price | RCM Technologies, Inc. Quote
Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This equipment rental supplier has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Herc Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Herc Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote
Herc Holdings’ shares gained 14.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Herc Holdings Inc. Price
Herc Holdings Inc. price | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote
Ovintiv Inc. (OVV - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.
Ovintiv Inc. Price and Consensus
Ovintiv Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ovintiv Inc. Quote
Ovintiv’s shares gained 16% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ovintiv Inc. Price
Ovintiv Inc. price | Ovintiv Inc. Quote
Regional Management Corp. (RM - Free Report) : This diversified consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.
Regional Management Corp. Price and Consensus
Regional Management Corp. price-consensus-chart | Regional Management Corp. Quote
Regional Management’s shares gained 4.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Regional Management Corp. Price
Regional Management Corp. price | Regional Management Corp. Quote
