Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 24th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Canon Inc. (CAJ - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, and diagnostic equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.
Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus
Canon, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canon, Inc. Quote
Mistras Group, Inc. (MG - Free Report) : This provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.8% over the last 60 days.
Mistras Group Inc Price and Consensus
Mistras Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Mistras Group Inc Quote
Vectrus, Inc. (VEC - Free Report) : This provider of infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, as well as information technology and network communication services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
Vectrus, Inc. Price and Consensus
Vectrus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vectrus, Inc. Quote
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF - Free Report) : This provider of provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote
Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR - Free Report) : This transportation and logistics services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Schneider National, Inc. Price and Consensus
Schneider National, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Schneider National, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.