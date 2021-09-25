In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 24th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 24th:
The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO - Free Report) : This integrated equity real estate investment trust that specializes in design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.2% over the last 60 days.
GEO Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.77, compared with 6.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.7% over the last 60 days.
Meta Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.82, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR - Free Report) : This surface transportation and logistics solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Schneider has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.68, compared with 34.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Canon Inc. (CAJ - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of office multifunction devices, plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.2% over the last 60 days.
Canon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.28, compared with 17.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
