Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 24th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 24th:

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO - Free Report) : This integrated equity real estate investment trust that specializes in design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.2% over the last 60 days.

 

The Geo Group Inc Price and Consensus

Geo Group Inc The Price and Consensus

The Geo Group Inc price-consensus-chart | The Geo Group Inc Quote

 

GEO Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.77, compared with 6.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

The Geo Group Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Geo Group Inc The PE Ratio (TTM)

The Geo Group Inc pe-ratio-ttm | The Geo Group Inc Quote

 

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Meta Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Meta Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Meta Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Meta Financial Group, Inc. Quote

 

Meta Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.82, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Meta Financial Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Meta Financial Group, Inc. Quote

 

Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR - Free Report) : This surface transportation and logistics solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Schneider National, Inc. Price and Consensus

Schneider National, Inc. Price and Consensus

Schneider National, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Schneider National, Inc. Quote

 

Schneider has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.68, compared with 34.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Schneider National, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Schneider National, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Schneider National, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Schneider National, Inc. Quote

 

Canon Inc. (CAJ - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of office multifunction devices, plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus

Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus

Canon, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canon, Inc. Quote

 

Canon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.28, compared with 17.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Canon, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Canon, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Canon, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Canon, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Canon, Inc. (CAJ) - free report >>

Geo Group Inc The (GEO) - free report >>

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) - free report >>

Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary finance