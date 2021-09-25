Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 24th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 24th:

Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR - Free Report) : This transportation and logistics services company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Schneider National has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 1.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

TFI International Inc. (TFII - Free Report) : This company that provides transportation and logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

 

TFI International has a PEG ratio of 0.74, compared with 1.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This company that operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.35, compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.52, compared with 0.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

