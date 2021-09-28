Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 27th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 27th:

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP - Free Report) : This consumer products company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Tupperware Brands Corporation Price and Consensus

Tupperware Brands Corporation Price and Consensus

Tupperware Brands Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tupperware Brands Corporation Quote

 

Tupperware Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.52, compared with 41.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Tupperware Brands Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Tupperware Brands Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Tupperware Brands Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Tupperware Brands Corporation Quote

 

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Business Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.2% over the last 60 days.

 

First Business Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Business Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Business Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Business Financial Services, Inc. Quote

 

First Business Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.30, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

First Business Financial Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | First Business Financial Services, Inc. Quote

 

HP Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) : This company that provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.6% over the last 60 days.

 

HP Inc. Price and Consensus

HP Inc. Price and Consensus

HP Inc. price-consensus-chart | HP Inc. Quote

 

HP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.47, compared with 46.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

HP Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

HP Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

HP Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | HP Inc. Quote

 

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This company that designs and builds single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

 

Meritage Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.31, compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Meritage Homes Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Meritage Homes Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Meritage Homes Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


HP Inc. (HPQ) - free report >>

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) - free report >>

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) - free report >>

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) - free report >>

Published in

computers construction consumer-staples finance home-builder