Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 27th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 27th:
Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP - Free Report) : This consumer products company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Tupperware Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.52, compared with 41.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Business Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.2% over the last 60 days.
First Business Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.30, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
HP Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) : This company that provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.6% over the last 60 days.
HP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.47, compared with 46.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This company that designs and builds single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.9% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.31, compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
