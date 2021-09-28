Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 27th:

Whitestone REIT (WSR - Free Report) : This fully integrated real estate investment has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Whitestone REIT Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.32%, compared with the industry average of 3.04%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.11%.

 

Whitestone REIT Dividend Yield (TTM)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Horizon Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.97%, compared with the industry average of 2.09%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.56%.

 

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

 

BRT Apartments Corp. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.81%, compared with the industry average of 2.90%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.85%.

 

BRT Apartments Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ryder System, Inc. (R - Free Report) : This leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Ryder System, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.82%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.57%.

 

Ryder System, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


finance transportation