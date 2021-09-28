In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Ryder System, Inc. (R) - free report >>
BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) - free report >>
Horizon Bancorp IN (HBNC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Ryder System, Inc. (R) - free report >>
BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) - free report >>
Horizon Bancorp IN (HBNC) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 27th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 27th:
Whitestone REIT (WSR - Free Report) : This fully integrated real estate investment has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Whitestone REIT Price and Consensus
Whitestone REIT price-consensus-chart | Whitestone REIT Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.32%, compared with the industry average of 3.04%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.11%.
Whitestone REIT Dividend Yield (TTM)
Whitestone REIT dividend-yield-ttm | Whitestone REIT Quote
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Horizon Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.97%, compared with the industry average of 2.09%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.56%.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Quote
BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
BRT Apartments Corp. Price and Consensus
BRT Apartments Corp. price-consensus-chart | BRT Apartments Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.81%, compared with the industry average of 2.90%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.85%.
BRT Apartments Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
BRT Apartments Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | BRT Apartments Corp. Quote
Ryder System, Inc. (R - Free Report) : This leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.6% over the last 60 days.
Ryder System, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ryder System, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ryder System, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.82%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.57%.
Ryder System, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ryder System, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ryder System, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.