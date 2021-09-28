In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 27th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 27th:
The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT - Free Report) : This strategic advisory and technology consulting firm carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Hackett Group has a PEG ratio of 1.06 compared with 2.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty-controlled motion components and systems carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Allied Motion Tech has a PEG ratio of 2.45, compared with 3.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, websites, and mobile applications carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 74.7% over the last 60 days.
Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.53, compared with 0.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 0.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
