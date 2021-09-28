Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 27th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 27th:

The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT - Free Report) : This strategic advisory and technology consulting firm carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Hackett Group has a PEG ratio of 1.06 compared with 2.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty-controlled motion components and systems carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Allied Motion Tech has a PEG ratio of 2.45, compared with 3.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, websites, and mobile applications carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 74.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.53, compared with 0.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 0.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


Published in

business-services consumer-discretionary retail