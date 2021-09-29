In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 28th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28th:
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW - Free Report) : This real estate investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.08%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.12%.
BGSF, Inc. (BGSF - Free Report) : This provider of workforce solutions and placement services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.66%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.58%.
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI - Free Report) : This provider of commercial banking services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.23%, compared with the industry average of 2.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.25%.
Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of polymer products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.68%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.20%.
