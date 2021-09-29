Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28th:

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

 

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

 

Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

 

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK - Free Report) : This provider of commercial real estate services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Cushman & Wakefield PLC Price and Consensus

Cushman & Wakefield PLC Price and Consensus

Cushman & Wakefield PLC price-consensus-chart | Cushman & Wakefield PLC Quote

 

Cushman & Wakefield has a PEG ratio of 1.29, compared with 2.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Cushman & Wakefield PLC PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cushman & Wakefield PLC PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cushman & Wakefield PLC peg-ratio-ttm | Cushman & Wakefield PLC Quote

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote

 

Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.55, compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote

 

Carter's, Inc. (CRI - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Carters, Inc. Price and Consensus

Carters, Inc. Price and Consensus

Carter's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carter's, Inc. Quote

 

Carter's has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 0.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Carter's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Carters, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Carter's, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Carter's, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) - free report >>

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) - free report >>

Carters, Inc. (CRI) - free report >>

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary finance