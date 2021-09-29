We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 28th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28th:
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK - Free Report) : This provider of commercial real estate services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
Cushman & Wakefield PLC Price and Consensus
Cushman & Wakefield PLC price-consensus-chart | Cushman & Wakefield PLC Quote
Cushman & Wakefield has a PEG ratio of 1.29, compared with 2.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Cushman & Wakefield PLC PEG Ratio (TTM)
Cushman & Wakefield PLC peg-ratio-ttm | Cushman & Wakefield PLC Quote
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote
Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.55, compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote
Carter's, Inc. (CRI - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.9% over the last 60 days.
Carters, Inc. Price and Consensus
Carter's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carter's, Inc. Quote
Carter's has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 0.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Carter's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Carter's, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Carter's, Inc. Quote
