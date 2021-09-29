Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of nutrition products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI - Free Report) : This designer, producer, and seller of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, special vehicles, agricultural and construction equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and marketer of activewear and lifestyle apparel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF - Free Report) : This provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

Regional Management Corp. (RM - Free Report) : This provider of loan products to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

