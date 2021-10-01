We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hibbett, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett, Inc. Quote
Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the zinc mining and smelting business has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
Nexa Resources S.A. Price and Consensus
Nexa Resources S.A. price-consensus-chart | Nexa Resources S.A. Quote
Mistras Group, Inc. (MG - Free Report) : This provider of technology-enabled asset protection services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Mistras Group Inc Price and Consensus
Mistras Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Mistras Group Inc Quote
WESCO International, Inc. (WCC - Free Report) : This provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.
WESCO International, Inc. Price and Consensus
WESCO International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WESCO International, Inc. Quote
Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and seller of precision and specialty-controlled motion components and systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.