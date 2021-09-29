Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 29th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 29th:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of various apparel products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Gildan Activewear, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gildan Activewear, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gildan Activewear, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote

 

Gildan Activewear has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Gildan Activewear, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Gildan Activewear, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Gildan Activewear, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote

 

The Chemours Company (CC - Free Report) : This provider of performance chemicals carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

 

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

The Chemours Company price-consensus-chart | The Chemours Company Quote

 

Chemours has a PEG ratio of 0.26, compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

The Chemours Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Chemours Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Chemours Company peg-ratio-ttm | The Chemours Company Quote

 

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS - Free Report) : This operator of retail department stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Dillard's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dillards, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dillard's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dillard's, Inc. Quote

 

Dillard's has a PEG ratio of 0.51, compared with 0.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Dillard's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dillards, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dillard's, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dillard's, Inc. Quote

 

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Tecnoglass Inc. Price and Consensus

Tecnoglass Inc. Price and Consensus

Tecnoglass Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote

 

Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 0.79, compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Tecnoglass Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tecnoglass Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tecnoglass Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dillards, Inc. (DDS) - free report >>

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL) - free report >>

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) - free report >>

The Chemours Company (CC) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary retail