Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 29th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 29th:
Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of various apparel products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
Gildan Activewear has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
The Chemours Company (CC - Free Report) : This provider of performance chemicals carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
Chemours has a PEG ratio of 0.26, compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Dillard's, Inc. (DDS - Free Report) : This operator of retail department stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Dillard's has a PEG ratio of 0.51, compared with 0.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 0.79, compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
