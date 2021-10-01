Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 30th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 30th:

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK - Free Report) : This commercial real estate services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Cushman & Wakefield PLC Price and Consensus

Cushman & Wakefield PLC Price and Consensus

Cushman & Wakefield PLC price-consensus-chart | Cushman & Wakefield PLC Quote

 

Cushman & Wakefield has a PEG ratio of 1.31 compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Cushman & Wakefield PLC PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cushman & Wakefield PLC PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cushman & Wakefield PLC peg-ratio-ttm | Cushman & Wakefield PLC Quote

 

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty-controlled motion components and systems carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. Quote

 

Allied Motion Tech has a PEG ratio of 2.59, compared with 3.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. Quote

 

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 90 days.

 

Columbia Sportswear Company Price and Consensus

Columbia Sportswear Company Price and Consensus

Columbia Sportswear Company price-consensus-chart | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote

 

Columbia Sportswear's has a PEG ratio of 0.64, compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Columbia Sportswear Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Columbia Sportswear Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Columbia Sportswear Company peg-ratio-ttm | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) - free report >>

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) - free report >>

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary semiconductor