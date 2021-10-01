Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 30th:

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA - Free Report) : This company that engages in the zinc mining and smelting businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 90 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.63%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.20%.

 

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI - Free Report) : This provider of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 90 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.53%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.65%.

 

nVent Electric plc (NVT - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 90 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.12%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.78%.

 

