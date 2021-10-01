In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 30th:
Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA - Free Report) : This company that engages in the zinc mining and smelting businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 90 days.
Nexa Resources S.A. Price and Consensus
Nexa Resources S.A. price-consensus-chart | Nexa Resources S.A. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.63%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.20%.
Nexa Resources S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Nexa Resources S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Nexa Resources S.A. Quote
Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI - Free Report) : This provider of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 90 days.
Barrett Business Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
Barrett Business Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Barrett Business Services, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.53%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.65%.
Barrett Business Services, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Barrett Business Services, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Barrett Business Services, Inc. Quote
nVent Electric plc (NVT - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 90 days.
nVent Electric PLC Price and Consensus
nVent Electric PLC price-consensus-chart | nVent Electric PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.12%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.78%.
nVent Electric PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
nVent Electric PLC dividend-yield-ttm | nVent Electric PLC Quote
