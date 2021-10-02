In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 1st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 1st:
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This technology and analytics company that provides online financial services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote
Enova has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.19, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Enova International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Enova International, Inc. Quote
Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM - Free Report) : This multimedia company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Salem Media Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Salem Media Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Salem Media Group, Inc. Quote
Salem Media has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.43, compared with 23.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Salem Media Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Salem Media Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Salem Media Group, Inc. Quote
LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH - Free Report) : This company that designs, constructs, and sells homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.3% over the last 60 days.
LGI Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus
LGI Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LGI Homes, Inc. Quote
LGI Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.00, compared with 36.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
LGI Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
LGI Homes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | LGI Homes, Inc. Quote
Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.4% over the last 60 days.
Delta Apparel, Inc. Price and Consensus
Delta Apparel, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Apparel, Inc. Quote
Delta Apparel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.08, compared with 18.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Delta Apparel, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Delta Apparel, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Delta Apparel, Inc. Quote
