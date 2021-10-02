Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 1st:

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This technology and analytics company that provides online financial services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Enova has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.19, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM - Free Report) : This multimedia company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Salem Media has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.43, compared with 23.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH - Free Report) : This company that designs, constructs, and sells homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.3% over the last 60 days.

 

LGI Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.00, compared with 36.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Delta Apparel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.08, compared with 18.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

